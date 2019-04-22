Fortnite Royal Battle and PUBG gets ban in Iraq News oi-Karan Sharma Iraq’s Parliament bans Fortnite Battle Royale and PUBG in the country, on the grounds of promoting violence in the youth.

On April 17, Fortnite and PUBG find themselves in a legal tussle in Iraq and now the Iraqi Parliament has finally banned the popular games because of its negative influence on the youth of the country. Fortnite and PUBG are one of the most popular video games across the globe with more than 200 million loyal users.

The report from Reuters, the games has been banned by the orders of Lawmakers who were elected in the first elections of the country back in 2018. The Lawmakers passed a resolution which orders to block the access of the game. Along with that, the government has also banned the game related financial transaction like purchasing of V-Bucks.

Reuters reports claimed that both PUBG and Fortnite Battle Royale games are banned on the grounds of "the negative effects caused by some electronic games on the health, culture, and security of Iraqi society, including societal and moral threats to children and youth."

It seems that the games will be soon announced illegal in Iraq. Already the game access and the micro transactions are banned by the servers.

Just to recall, PUBG is already banned in Nepal recently. For a while, the games were also banned in some states of India and China as well but later the ban was lifted. China government banned the games even thoug a Chines comapny was a major investor of both Fortnite and PUBG. But later the games were allowed in the country with some terms and conditions.

The Iraqi PUBG and Fortnite fans have already started putting out the anger on social media.

#PUBG Ban the game in our country # They laugh at our great country #Iraq — ⭕️HAMODE هاوي فلكي (@Hamodadhamei) April 19, 2019

Is the PUBG ban in #Iraq going to be enforced like the ban on weapons possessed by non state actors? Asking for a gamer friend — Mohammad Ali Musawi (@malimusawi) April 18, 2019