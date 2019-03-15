Rajkot police arrested 10 for playing PUBG Mobile: Is it a crime? News oi-Karan Sharma PUBG Mobile online gaming seems to be a crime in Gujrat, as Rajkot police arrested 10 while playing the online game.

Gujrat recently banned the popular online game PUBG Mobile in the state to avoid, game addiction and violence. Mow in a recent report, it has been reported that Gujarat police has made their first move in Rajkot by arresting 10 people while playing PUBG Mobile. This is the first time Indians are arrested because of a game.

According to the report, Rajkot police has seized the smartphone used by the PUBG players. The report also stated that the players were so engrossed in the game that they didn't even notice that police are coming to arrest them.

"As part of a special drive, police sub-inspector ND Damor arrested the six youths who were playing the game at tea stalls and fast-food joints outside a college on Kalavad road on Tuesday," Indian Express quoted said Rajkot taluka police inspector VS Vanzara as saying.

On March 6, the Gujrat government has issues notices stating that PUBG Mobile and MOMO challenges both are banned.

"It has come to our notice from various media that PUBG game, MOMO challenge is leading to a violent attitude among youth. The game is also having an impact on studies as well as behaviour, conduct and language of children and youth... Keeping in mind public safety security and to maintain law and order, I hereby impose a ban on playing PUBG game/MOMO challenge," reads the notification.

Opinion

I just can't believe that now people are getting arrested for playing a game, we live in a democratic country where are have rights to do whatever we want, whatever we want to wear, eat and even play. Then how come playing an online game is turning into a big crime for which police are arresting innocents. Imposing a ban on something which is highly illegal is accepted, but imposing a ban virtual game and then arresting gamers are really not going to work in this country.

I understand, that the government is taking these measure to avoid the addition of the game, but arresting players is not going to stop them to play games. There are many other games with the game playing features like Fortnite, and Apex Legends. How India is going to deal with all the games, I don't know!

I'm scared now, whether the government is planning to ban all the games in India. If that's going to be true then the gaming scenario in the country is going to die with banning session.

There are many other issues which is much more important to attend. According to reports, 2.84 crore cases are pending in the subordinate courts. High Courts have 43 lakh and Supreme Court have 57,987 pending cases, which they have to attend. Alone Gujrat has 16.45 lakh cases pending.

I think these cases would be much more important and serious than giving the limelight to an online game. There must be other option to educate people and aware them about the addiction of the game, but arresting them for no reasons are never going to work.