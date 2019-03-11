PUBG Mobile Addiction: 15-Year Old Steals Rs 50,000 for Gamepad from Father News oi-Karan Sharma 15-year old boy steals Rs 50,000 from his father's account to fulfil his PUBG desires. All you need to know about PUBG addiction.

In a recent case of PUBG Mobile addiction, it has been reported that a 15-year old boy in Jalandhar has stolen Rs 50,000 from his father's account for PUBG. According to the reports, he has decided to purchase a gamepad out of the stolen money and the remains amount he was going to spend on the skins and cosmetic items in PUBG Mobile game. His father lodged a complaint when he noticed that Rs 50,000 is missing from his account.

The father of 15-year old works as a bike mechanics, the interesting part about this case was, he didn't receive any One Time Password (OTP) or any transaction message when the amount was transferred from his account. The case was transferred to the cyber cell and them investigation the entire case.

Cyber cell in-charge Monica Arora said, We found that money from the complainant's account had been transferred to a Paytm account and used to purchase PUBG items through various transactions,"

Later it was revealed that the actual culprit was his son. The 15-year old who studies in class 10 used his father phone to transfer the amount to his friends Paytm account during the night time. He has also deleted all the messages related to a transaction like OTP, and transaction messages to ensure that it won't come into his father's notice. Fortunately, later he confessed his deed.

This is not, the first time PUBG Mobile is been in the news headline for wrong reasons. Recently Surat and Rajkot government banned the game to avoid incidents of accidents, addiction and violence among children and youth.

