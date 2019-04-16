PUBG Mobile Ban: Iraq plans to ban the game to prevent addiction News oi-Karan Sharma After Nepal Iraq is also planning to ban the popular online game PUBG. All you need to know.

PUBG Mobile the world-wide famous online game has gained a lot of traction in the past few months in India and across the globe for both good and bad reasons. Recently it was reported that Nepal is banning the game and now PUBG Mobile is also getting banned in Iraq. The report claims that the Iraqi parliament has announced a ban on a multiplayer online game on the grounds of people getting addicted to the game.

Back on Saturday, a draft was submitted by the cultural parliamentary committee seeking a ban on electronic games which mentioned PUBG.

"The committee is concerned about the obsession over these electronic games that ignite violence among children and youth. Its influence has spread rapidly among Iraq's society," Sameaa Gullab, head of the committee, said during a press conference in Baghdad.

As mentioned above Nepal has already banned the game official to prevent children from getting addicted to PUBG. Dhiraj Pratap Singh Senior Superintendent of Nepal police received Police received letters from schools and parents to ban the game.

In India, the game was banned in Gujrat, and there were 21 people got arrested for playing the online game PUBG. There are many cases of suicide, loot and violence in India because of the game. However, later the ban was lift by the Gujrat government.

On Monday, Bombay Court accepted the PIL of an 11-year-old boy who was seeking a ban on the game. The Bombay High Court has asked the MIT (Ministry of Electronics and IT ) to dig into the game and review it. The court has also directed MEIT to take necessary action if any "objectionable content" is found in the online battle game.

