PUBG Ban: After India, Nepal also bans PUBG Mobile game

PUBG is one of the most famous online battleground game not only in India but internationally as well. But the game is more famous because of numerous incidences which have affected players in the wrong way. Indian parents have also sought a ban on the game when cases of suicide and violence started popping out because of the game addiction. Now, the neighbouring country Nepal is also banning the game in the Himalayan state of the country.

The mobile providers and network service providers were ordered by the Nepal Telecommunications Authority to block the game. The reason behind banning the game in Nepal was quite similar to India. NTA's deputy director told Reuters that, parents are very worried about their children because of the game, PUBG is distracting their children from studies and making them inactive in the day to day lives.

The game was banned by India by Police Commissioner Manoj Agrawal on March 6. He released a notice which reads, "It has come to our notice from various media that PUBG game, MOMO challenge is leading to a violent attitude among youth. The game is also having an impact on studies as well as behaviour, conduct and language of children and youth... Keeping in mind public safety security and to maintain law and order, I hereby impose a ban on playing PUBG game."

Recently it has been reported, that the UAE parents are also raising the voice against the game and seeking a ban on it. According to the report, the parents in the UAE is saying that the game is very distractive and it has a negative effect on children.

In India there are many cases of violence, suicide, stealing and more because of the addition of the game. The game was also banned in the states of Gujarat, but later it was lifted.

