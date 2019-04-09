IFF files PIL against PUBG Ban before Gujarat High Court News oi-Karan Sharma IFF files PIL against PUBG ban in Gujarat, hearing expected to be within two weeks. All you need to know about the ban.

PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS, widely known as PUBG is perhaps the most popular online battleground game right now. And as we all know, the game has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons in India.

Moreover, the Gujrat government has also banned the game in the state, following which more than 20 youngsters were also arrested in the state for playing the game. On this matter, The Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) has opposed the ban and filed a PIL before the Gujarat High Court.

"We have filed a PIL before the Gujarat High Court challenging the PUBG Ban and the subsequent arrests as violative of Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution," reads an IFF post on Reddit.

According to the post, the IFF will be represented by Gujarat HC Advocate's Association President Asim Pandya and Ahmedabad based advocate Manan Bhatt. It has been expected that the matter will be listed for hearing within two weeks.

The Ahmedabad police have also announced that the ban will not be renewed. PUBG ban and arrest might be an amusing and laughable matter for many, but there is a seriousness in this matter which should not be neglected. Out of the 21 people who were arrested, at least 13 were young college students. Getting arrested for a young student who is worried about his career and family can be a traumatic experience and will impact his studies.

Opinion

Personally, I don't think restricting something is truly going to help anybody. Not so much when there are numerous alternatives from which individuals will gain access to the game. We have already witnessed the same happening when the administration prohibited U-torrent and pornography websites in India.

If banning is really going to work in our country, then the first thing which is supposed to be banned is liquor, drugs, and tobacco. Because we all know there are far more serious cases, including several deaths, every year in India because of liquor addiction and tobacco. According to a report from Scroll.in India records about 10 suicides every day due to drug or alcohol addiction.

