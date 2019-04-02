ENGLISH

    Recently Gujrat Government has imposed a state ban on the most popular online game PUBG Mobile. The game is being in the headline for many reasons for a long time. Even Gujrat Police has arrested 20 players who were playing the game. Now the Ahmedabad police have lifted the ban from the PUBG which was implemented on March 14, 2019. The players were arrested under section 188 of IPC.

    PUBG Mobile Ban: Ahmedabad decides to lift ban on PUBG

     

    After taking opinion from the public, A K Singh the police commissioner of Ahmedabad has decided to lift the ban from the game. "Today is the last day of the proclamation we had issued. Yesterday, this matter came up for review and we decided that as the exam session is over and the direct trigger to initiating the action is not valid any more, we will not renew the proclamation. We have also taken public reaction into account," News18 quoted A K Singh as saying.

    Recently PUBG Mobile has also rolled out a notice spreading awareness about how to play the game in a healthy and responsible manner. In the notice, the developers have described how you can play the game and during the gameplay, you should do a little bit of stretching. The notice also suggests that a player should play the game in proper light balance sync with the lighting of the room.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
