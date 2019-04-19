Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro might get Fortnite support soon News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Redmi Note 7 Pro to get Fortnite support, hints the company’s India head.

In India, the mid-range smartphone segment is growing pretty well with many brands bringing their best offerings in this category. Especially, this category was dominated by the Chinese brands Xiaomi, Honor, Asus, etc. Recently, Samsung brought its Galaxy M series phones too to make the competition fiercer.

One of the latest entrants in this segment is Realme and the company is gearing up to take the wraps off the Realme 3 Pro sometime soon. This smartphone is all set to be announced on April 22 and a few details have been teased by the company. One of the teasers showed the support for Fortnite, the popular battle royale game. This video teaser showed that its rival - the Redmi Note 7 Pro struggling to open this game.

Redmi Note 7 Pro Fortnite support

Notably, the smartphone supports PUBG Mobile and not Fortnite. Now, Xiaomi is gearing up to roll out support for this game to the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The company's India head Manu Kumar Jain has taken to Twitter to dig at Realme saying the Snapdragon 710 SoC powering its upcoming smartphone is a year old while the Snapdragon 675 SoC used by the Redmi Note 7 Pro is new and powerful. He also claimed that Fortnite is popular in the US but there is no smartphone using the SD675 SoC in the region.

#Fortnite on #RedmiNote7Pro



SD 675 is a new chip & isn't available in USA (Fortnite's primary market) yet. Hence, unlike some old processors, it hasn't been whitelisted.



Read more: https://t.co/rKb4luUZ1C



Do u want Fortnite? If yes, we'll work w/ @Qualcomm to get it certified. — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) April 18, 2019

Besides this, he posted a poll asking if the Indian users want to play Fortnite on their Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones. The tweet further added that they will work with Qualcomm to bring support for the same. And, we can expect this support to be rolled out in the coming weeks via an update. This is possible as the company recently rolled out an update to provide a great user experience.

Redmi Note 7 Pro price

The Redmi Note 7 Pro went on open sale yesterday in the country alongside the Redmi Note 7. And, it is priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 16,999 for the two variants - one with 4GB RAM + 4GB ROM and the other with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM respectively.