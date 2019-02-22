iFFALCON, join hands with Flipkart to offer special benefits on its 4K smart TVs News oi-Priyanka Dua During 'iFFALCON TV Days', the brand will make 32F2A, 40F2A, and 49F2A - its full HD TVs under the F2A series - available at Rs. 9,999, Rs. 15,999, and Rs. 27,999, respectively.

iFFALCON, a new Smart TV brand has joined hands with e-commerce giant Flipkart to hold its latest sale event the iFFALCON TV Days.

The sale event is set to kick off from February 23rd to February 24th, 2019.

Under the latest campaign, iFFALCON will make its entire range of Google-certified Android TVs available for purchase at massive discounts, in addition to providing lucrative exchange offers. iFFALCON customers can also avail a host of benefits such as no cost EMIs, hassle-free delivery, free installation, and free wall-mount, underlining the brand's promise to facilitate convenient access to state-of-the-art technology - at the most affordable prices and an unmatched value proposition.

During 'iFFALCON TV Days', the brand will make 32F2A, 40F2A, and 49F2A - its full HD TVs under the F2A series - available at Rs. 9,999, Rs. 15,999, and Rs. 27,999, respectively.

Its K2A series of 4K smart TVs, which combines superlative performance, immersive entertainment, and seamless interconnectivity for an unmatched and immersive end-user experience, will be available at similarly discounted prices. The 55K2A is available at INR 37,999, while the 65K2A is priced at Rs. 64,999.

iFFALCON will also make its premium offering, the 75H2A, available for sale during the campaign.

In addition, customers can exchange Old CRT TVs for a maximum value of Rs. 1,000, while 25" to 32" TVs can be exchanged for a value of Rs. 4,750. TVs in sizes 33" to 43" can be exchanged for a value of Rs. 9,000, and 44" to 55" TVs can be exchanged for a value of Rs. 17,500.

TVs in sizes of 56" and above have an exchange value of Rs. 24,500 during 'iFFALCON TV Days'.