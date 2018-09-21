iFFALCON launches 32-inch HD-ready Android TV in India

iFFALCON, has announced the launch of its first 32-inch, HD-ready, Smart TV in India, which is Google-certified Android TV with AI assistant.

The new Smart TV runs on Android 8.0 Oreo and it comes loaded with Google Assistant.

The iFFALCON 32K2A also comes with an in-built Google Assistant, the AI-powered virtual super-assistant from Google and the integration with Google's powerful AI technology not only makes the iFFALCON 32K2A more intelligent, as per the company claims.

The iFFALCON 32F2A is backed by the extensive hardware capabilities, software innovation, and rich market success of its parent companies. Equipped with next-gen, best-in-class features, it is designed to become the single-stop tech solution for fulfilling a vast variety of entertainment requirements for the country's growing, vibrant, and increasingly affluent young consumer base.

TCL India Country Manager, Mike Chen, TCL Technologies, said, "The launch of the iFFALCON 32K2A further underlines the brand's promise of enabling an 'Incredible Smart Life' for every customer by introducing the latest smart entertainment technology at the most affordable cost."

In addition to sizes 32, 40 and 49, consumers can also expect an offering from iFFALCON in the 65 and 75-inch sizes to be added to their Google certified android range this festive season, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the association, Sandeep Karwa, Head of TV & Large Appliances, Flipkart, said, "Over the last few years, customers have shown a great appetite for improved technological products, and Flipkart has been at the forefront of growing the market through innovations and deep consumer understanding. This is further validated by the growth of smart TV segment which is over 500 percent in the last one year on Flipkart.