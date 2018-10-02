ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

iFFALCON launches 32F2A HD-ready TV for Rs 14,999

The new Smart TV is HD-ready, Google-certified Android TV with an AI assistant. Operating on Android 8 Oreo and equipped with several features.

By

Related Articles

    iFFALCON, India-centric smart TV brand from TCL Electronic Technology has announced the launch of a new 32-inch TV called iFFALCON 32F2A.

    iFFALCON launches 32F2A HD-ready TV for Rs 14,999

    The new Smart TV is HD-ready, Google-certified Android TV with an AI assistant. Operating on Android 8 Oreo and equipped with several features.

    The iFFALCON 32F2A will be exclusively available on Flipkart with Rs. 14,999 and will be a part of the platform's Big Billion Day sale - at a festival special price of Rs. 13,499.

    TCL India Country Manager, Mike Chen, TCL Technologies, said: "iFFALCON has been working towards developing a full range of Google-certified Android smart TVs for Indian consumers, giving them access to greater choice and affordability. With the 32F2A, we want to break the price barrier that often restricts Indian customers from fulfilling their smart entertainment requirements. We are confident that, by making the most cutting-edge smart technology available at such a competitive cost-effective price point, we will popularise Android smart TVs across India."

    The iFFALCON 32F2A also comes with AI-powered virtual super-assistant from Google, allowing users to access entertainment, search for information, and control another connected device across their home with just their voice, the company claims.

    Meanwhile, the company also plans to introduce two large-format, 4K/UHD Google-certified Android TVs during the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale.

    The 65-inch iFFALCON 65K2A will be launched at Rs.69999 with special festival priced at Rs. 64,999, while the 75-inch iFFALCON 75H2A with Harman Kardon speakers will launch at Rs. 169999 with especially festival be priced at Rs. 1,49,999.

    Furthermore, the brand will follow this up with the launch of the iFFALCON 40F2A and the iFFALCON 49F2A in the last week of October, around the festive season of Diwali.

    Read More About: smart tv home entertainment news
    Story first published: Tuesday, October 2, 2018, 13:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 2, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue