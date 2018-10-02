iFFALCON launches 32F2A HD-ready TV for Rs 14,999

iFFALCON, India-centric smart TV brand from TCL Electronic Technology has announced the launch of a new 32-inch TV called iFFALCON 32F2A.

The new Smart TV is HD-ready, Google-certified Android TV with an AI assistant. Operating on Android 8 Oreo and equipped with several features.

The iFFALCON 32F2A will be exclusively available on Flipkart with Rs. 14,999 and will be a part of the platform's Big Billion Day sale - at a festival special price of Rs. 13,499.

TCL India Country Manager, Mike Chen, TCL Technologies, said: "iFFALCON has been working towards developing a full range of Google-certified Android smart TVs for Indian consumers, giving them access to greater choice and affordability. With the 32F2A, we want to break the price barrier that often restricts Indian customers from fulfilling their smart entertainment requirements. We are confident that, by making the most cutting-edge smart technology available at such a competitive cost-effective price point, we will popularise Android smart TVs across India."

The iFFALCON 32F2A also comes with AI-powered virtual super-assistant from Google, allowing users to access entertainment, search for information, and control another connected device across their home with just their voice, the company claims.

Meanwhile, the company also plans to introduce two large-format, 4K/UHD Google-certified Android TVs during the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale.

The 65-inch iFFALCON 65K2A will be launched at Rs.69999 with special festival priced at Rs. 64,999, while the 75-inch iFFALCON 75H2A with Harman Kardon speakers will launch at Rs. 169999 with especially festival be priced at Rs. 1,49,999.

Furthermore, the brand will follow this up with the launch of the iFFALCON 40F2A and the iFFALCON 49F2A in the last week of October, around the festive season of Diwali.