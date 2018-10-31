ENGLISH

iFFALCON launches two new Google-certified Android TVs

Operating on Android Oreo 8.0, all TVs under the F2A series come equipped with several superlative features, such as IPQ engine, Micro Dimming, Dolby Surround Sound, Google Chromecast.

    iFFALCON has launched two new Google-certified Android TVs, the iFFALCON 40F2A and the iFFALCON 49F2A, on Flipkart.

    "The launch of our latest smart TVs, the iFFALCON 40F2A and the iFFALCON 49F2A, is another step towards building a full range of Google-certified Android TVs. We want to create a wide array of technologically-superior entertainment options for the country's increasingly digital-first consumer base to choose from, thus providing them with greater choice than they have had till date," Sebastian Dong, Marketing Manager - iFFALCON, said.

    IFFALCON's F2A series comprises a range of Google-certified Android TVs with an AI assistant. Operating on Android Oreo 8.0, all TVs under the F2A series come equipped with several superlative features, such as IPQ engine, Micro Dimming, Dolby Surround Sound, Google Chromecast, and white LED HD backlight.

    With an in-built Google Assistant, the AI-powered virtual super-assistant from Google, the F2A series allows users to access entertainment, search for information, and control other connected devices across their home with just their voice, the company said.

    In addition to that, the company is providing 40F2A and the 49F2A at a special price of Rs. 19,999 Rs. 27,999, respectively.

    The latest launch also underlined iFFALCON's vision to become the first smart TV brand to make the full range of Google-certified Android TVs available to its customers, thus enabling access to the most superlative entertainment experience at the most affordable prices. Under its F2A series, iFFALCON wants to offer smart Android TVs with the choice of 32/40/49/55/65/75-inch screens and HD ready/Full HD (FHD)/4K resolution.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 31, 2018, 15:30 [IST]
