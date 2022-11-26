Just In
Infinix 43Y1 Smart TV With Dolby Stereo, FHD Screen Launched for ₹13,999; Worth Buying?
Infinix has been steadily expanding its product offering to include new smartphones, laptops, and smart TVs. The Infinix 43Y1 smart TV is the latest entrant in its portfolio. It features an upgraded FHD display, 20W Dolby stereo, and more. The new 43-inch smart TV is now available on Flipkart with attractive offers. Is it worth buying this new Infinix smart TV?
Infinix's Y1 series offers affordable smart TVs, as we saw with the 32-inch model. The brand has now released a bigger smart TV with a 43-inch display. The new Infinix 43Y1 smart TV is priced at ₹13,999 and is available on Flipkart, making it one of the most affordable smart TVs in India.
Infinix 43Y1 Features
The new Infinix 43Y1 smart TV offers a 43-inch LED screen with 300 nits of peak brightness and an FHD resolution. Infinix has also brought in an eye-care mode that reduces blue light emission. The brand also claims the display is enhanced to offer a vibrant picture quality with sharper details and brighter colors.
Under the hood, the new Infinix 43Y1 smart TV is powered by a quad-core processor with 4GB of RAM. Infinix claims the new TV is designed to offer a higher-performance viewing experience with low energy consumption. The Infinix 43Y1 TV is pre-loaded with popular streaming apps like Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Netflix, and more.
Additionally, the new Infinix 43Y1 smart TV comes with a high-quality stereo sound system powered by 20W Dolby stereo. The brand claims the sound system can deliver a home theatre-like experience with rich and clear audio output.
The Infinix 43Y1 smart TV is paired with a TV remote that includes two hotkeys for YouTube and Prime Video access. It comes with the usual connectivity options, including Screen Mirror support that allows users to wireless cast their smartphone screen on the Infinix TV.
The Infinix 43Y1 smart TV comes with connectivity ports like 2x HDMI ports with 1 ARCSupport, 2x USB ports, 1 RF input, 1 AV input, 1 Headphone jack, 1 COAX out, LAN, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.
Should You Buy Infinix 43Y1 Smart TV?
As mentioned previously, the new Infinix 43Y1 smart TV is priced at ₹13,999. The smart TV is available for purchase on Flipkart. For the asking price, the new Infinix device makes a good buy, especially for the budget-conscious audience. You can also check out options from Xiaomi, LG, MarQ, Vu, and others.
