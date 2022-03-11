Infinix X3 Smart TVs With Android 11 TV Launched Starting At Rs. 11,999; Where To Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix has announced the Infinix X3 TV series in India. The latest lineup is the successor of the Infinix X1 which includes two variants - 32-inch and 43-inch. The smart TVs come with an affordable price tag and can be purchased via Flipkart in India. Features include Dolby Atmos, built-in Chromecast support, and many more. Here are the pricing and availability details of Infinix's latest smart TVs in India.

Infinix X3 Smart TVs Features In India

In terms of features, the 32-inch model of the Infinix X3 smart TV supports an HD screen with a 1,336x768 pixels resolution, while the 43-inch model offers a full-HD display with a resolution of 1,920x1,080 pixels. However, both models ship with 122 percent sRGB color gamut, EPIC Engine 3.0, HDR 10, HLG, and up to 400nits brightness support. The smart TVs have a bezel-less frame with 96 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the Infinix X3 smart TV has used the quad core Realtek RTD2841 processor with four Cortex A55 cores. It is also paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. On the software front, both TVs run Android TV 11 operating system and comes with a remote which has hotkeys like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Google Assistant support button.

Both smart TVs have stereo speaker setup powered by Dolby Atmos; however, the 32-inch model comes with 20W sound output, while the 43-inch model supports 36W output. For connectivity, the Infinix X3 smart TVs include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an Ethernet port, mini YPbPr video output port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The 32-inch variant of the Infinix X3 series measures 723.2 x 430.7 x 83.3 mm and weighs 3.98kg, while the 43-inch model measures 961.4 x 563.4 x 76.2 mm and weighs 6.42kg.

Infinix X3 TV Series Price And Sale Date In India

Coming to the pricing, the Infinix X3 smart TV price starts at Rs. 11,999 for the 32-inch model, while the 43-inch model is prieced at Rs. 19,999 in India. Both variants of the Infinix X3 TV series will be available for pre-booking between March 12 and March 16. Interested buyers can pre-book the smart TVs via Flipkart and if you are pre-booking the Infinix X3 TVs can get the Infinix Snokor TWS earbuds (worth Rs. 1,499) at just Rs. 1.

Infinix X3 TV Series: Worth Buying?

The Infinix X3 (32-inch) smart TV is one of the cheapest models in the country. Its competitors like the Realme 32-inch HD LED smart TV and the Redmi smart TV (32-inch) cost a bit expensive compared to the Infinix TV.

Besides, you get upgraded speakers setup powered by Dolby Audio, while the previous-gen Infinix TV was announced with 24W sound output. Also, it includes other useful features like Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast support at an accessible price tag. So, if you are planning to buy a smart Tv with good sound and a light-weight design, considering the Infinix X3 TV won't disappoint you.

