Itel Smart TV 4K With 25W Speakers Likely To Launch In July In India; Alternative To Realme Smart TV 4K?

Itel is gearing up to launch another smart TV lineup soon in India. The brand is already selling A-series, C-series, G-series, and I-series TVs. Now, a report claims that the company is planning to launch a range of 4K Smart TVs in July. The lineup is said to include a 55-inch model and the report has also revealed key features of the upcoming TVs. Let's dive into details.

Itel Smart TV 4K Key Specs Out

The latest info comes out from an industry source (via 91mobiles). As per the report, all models of the lineup will support a 4K resolution. As of now, the 55-inch model is only leaked and the upcoming TVs will feature "ultra-bright" displays. It is also expected to pack 24W speakers with Dolby Audio support.

The report further claims the upcoming Itel Smart TV 4K will ship with the latest version of Android TV that could be Android TV 10 or Android TV 11. Moreover, the TVs are also said to feature better processors than the existing Itel smart TVs. Considering this, the Itel Smart TV 4K might also cost higher compared to the other models.

Itel Smart TV 4K: What To Expect

Other features of the upcoming smart TVs are still unknown. Considering the existing 4K models of Itel, we expect the upcoming smart TVs will also support Google Assistant, 8GB onboard storage, 2GB RAM, 60Hz refresh rate, dual speakers, frameless design, and much more. Besides, the Itel Smart TV 4K is also expected to include in-built apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and so on.

Itel Smart TV 4K: Alternative To Realme Smart TV 4K?

We cannot surely comment on anything as most of the features of the Itel Smart TV 4K are unknown at this moment. Based on few details, we expect the upcoming Itel smart TV 4K can be a good alternative to the recently launched Realme Smart TV 4K which are available in 43-inch and 50-inch screen sizes. The 55-inch screen size will be a plus point for the upcoming Itel TV. Now, it remains to be seen whether the lineup will include another screen size model.

