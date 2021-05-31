Realme Smart TV 4K launched With Hands-Free Voice Assistant News oi-Vivek

Realme along with the X7 Max 5G has launched two new 4K smart televisions in India. The new Realme smart TVs have identical specifications, except for the screen size with a starting price of Rs. 27,999. These are the second set of 4K smart TVs from Realme and will be available exclusively on Flipkart and Realme India's official website.

Realme Smart TV 4K Specifications

As the name suggests, these televisions come with a UHD resolution IPS LCD screen with an almost bezel-less design and a bit of a chin at the bottom which houses five white LEDs for voice assistant recognition. Both televisions have a plastic body and plastic foot and are available in 43-inch and 50-inch screen sizes.

Both televisions use an LED screen with a native resolution of 3840 x 2160 with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 178 degrees of viewing angle. The display is Dolby Vision certified and it also supports Chroma boost technology, which enhances the overall color reproduction of the smart TV.

The Realme Smart TV 4K 43-inch and 50-inch are equipped with a quad-speaker setup with 24W sound output with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS. The smart TV is powered by a MediaTek processor with Android 10 TV OS and offers a clean stock Android TV OS.

Both models do come with pre-installed apps like Netflix and Prime Video along with support for native 4K and HDR video playback on these platforms. Similarly, the TV supports 4K video playback on YouTube as well. As per the connectivity, the Realme Smart TV 4K offers Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band WiFi (2.4GHz and 5GHz) and it also has a LAN port for wired internet connectivity.

Realme Smart TV 4K Pricing And Availability

The base model of the Realme Smart TV 4K retails for Rs. 27,999, which makes it the most affordable 4K television from Realme, while the 50-inch model costs Rs. 39,999. Both models will go on sale from June 4th and those who buy from Realme India's website can get Rs. 400 cashback by making the payment using Mobikwik.

The base model seems to offer a great value-for-money, as it just costs Rs. 28,000, and might be a great option, for those, who are looking for an affordable 4K television with features like HDR and Dolby Vision.

