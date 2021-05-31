Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme Smart TV 4K: Watch India Launch Livestream Here News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After a slew of speculations, the Realme X7 Max 5G is all set to be launched in India alongside the Realme Smart TV 4K at 12:30 PM today. At the launch event, we will get to learn more about the upcoming smartphone and smart TV, including their pricing and availability.

Realme X7 Max, Smart TV 4K Livestream

The launch event of the Realme X7 Max 5G and Realme Smart TV 4K will debut at 12:30 PM in India. The event will be livestreamed on the company's official YouTube channel. Also, you can watch the live stream video of the Realme event from the embedded video below.

Realme X7 Max 5G Specs And Price

We already know the specifications of the Realme X7 Max 5G as the company teased the device earlier. This smartphone is the rebranded variant of the Realme GT Neo. It carries the credits of being the first smartphone to be launched in India with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The other aspects of the upcoming Realme smartphone include an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a triple-camera arrangement at the rear with a 64MP primary camera sensor, support for 50W fast-charging technology, and more.

As per the existing reports, the Realme X7 Max 5G is believed to be priced at Rs. 26,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, and Rs. 29,999 for the variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. However, this could change as it is not the final launch price.

Realme Smart TV 4K Specs

From the existing reports, the Realme Smart TV 4K is expected to be launched in two variants - 43-inch and 50-inch. Both are smart TV variants will be supporting 4K resolution, Dolby Vision and more. The other aspects that we believe to see in this smart TV model from Realme include Chroma Boost picture engine, Dolby Atmos Audio, 24W quad-stereo speakers, and more. Also, it is teased to arrive with a bezel-less design and in-built Chromcast.

