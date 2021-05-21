Realme X7 Max India Price Launch Details Out; Could Start At Rs. 27,999 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme is gearing up to launch India's first Dimensity 1200-powered smartphone soon, which could be dubbed as the Realme X7 Max. However, the company is yet to confirm the device's name. Now, the launch seems around the corner as the brand has also made a microsite for Realme's upcoming X-series device.

Further, a report from Gadgetsdata(Debayan Roy) has revealed the price details of the smartphone. The tipster has shared the retail box of the handset which suggests the phone might cost Rs. 31,999/32,999 for the high-end 12GB + 256GB model, while the base 8GB + 128G model will be priced at Rs. 28,999/29,999.

On the other hand, it has been reported that the Realme X7 Max will start at Rs. 27,999, while the high-end variant will carry a tag of Rs. 30,999. So, it will be better to take this info with a pinch of salt until the official launch. As far as the launch is concerned, the launch of the handset is said to take place in the first week of June alongside the Realme 43-inch Smart TV.

Realme X7 Max Details

The upcoming Realme X7 Max is said to be the rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 5G which also runs the same Dimensity 1200 chip. So, the presence of the same chip confirms that the Realme X7 Max is indeed a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo. So, other features are also expected similar.

The Realme X7 Max is believed to come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will run Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. Other features will include a 64MP triple-rear camera setup with an LED flash, a 16MP selfie camera, 4,500 mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support.

Realme X7 Max In India

As of now, we don't know the exact moniker of the handset. However, the presence of 'X' makes us believe that the device will join the existing X7 and the X7 Pro models. Moreover, Realme's mid-range devices have always gained a huge market in India. So, the upcoming phone is also believed to get a good place among the consumers.

