Realme X7 Max With Dimensity 1200 Launch Set For May 4; Realme TV Also Coming News oi-Tanaya Dutta

At the Realme 8 5G launch event, the company had also confirmed that it will be launching India's first Dimensity 1200-powered phone soon. The phone could arrive as the Realme X7 Max according to the company's last tweet. Now, the launch date of the upcoming flagship handset has been revealed in the latest #AskMadhav episode.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the company is hosting its biggest launch event on May 4 on the occasion of its 3-year anniversary. At the event, the company is going to launch the India's first MediaTek Dimensity 1200 phone and a new Realme TV.

Realme X7 Max 5G: What We Know So Far

Considering the last tweet, "Activate your Max 5G speed with India's 1st MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Processor, we can safely assume that the upcoming device moniker will include the 'Max' word. Furthermore, the handset is said to come as rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo. So, we can expect the upcoming phone will also offer the same features as the Realme GT Neo.

To recall, the Realme GT Neo features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the handset ships with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB storage that also supports a microSD card for additional storage expansion.

Besides, it runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 custom skin on top and packs a triple rear camera setup including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP camera. Upfront, the handset sports a 16MP front sensor for selfies and videos. Moreover, a 4,500 mAh battery fuels the Realme GT Neo with 50W fast-charging support. Lastly, the device supports 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Realme New TV: Everything We Know So Far

The Realme Smart TV 4K will be the next TV from Realme which will come with 43-inch screen size and a 4K resolution. Further, Sheth has confirmed that the upcoming TV will offer hands-free voice control with Dolby vision and audio experience.

Best Mobiles in India