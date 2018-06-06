ENGLISH

JBL giving hefty discount on its Link voice-activated speakers

    JBL the speaker and accessories maker has to be among one of those companies who has recently enlarged their portfolio of voice-activated speakers. JBL has always been the decent choice for everyone, the company has also joined hands with Google to launch its speakers powered by Google Assistant. Now the company is giving an awesome sale on its speaker's range in the US at its official online store.

    So if you were planning to buy a JBL branded speakers then this is the best time grab the deal. There is four Link voice-activated speaker which JBL has launched so far. The discounts on the speakers are for a limited period of time. Out of four speakers, three are discounted by $50 and the most expensive one is coming with a hefty discount of $100. In addition, the company is also providing free second-day air shipping to all the customer who purchases the JBL Link speakers.

    Following are the discounts on the JBL Link speakers.

    The JBL Link 10 is coming with a price at $99.95 where the actual cost of the device is $149.95.

    The JBL Link 20 is coming at a discounted price of $149.95 and the original cost of the speaker is $149.95.

    The JBL Link 300 which is one of the most expensive in the lots is available at $199.95 which is $100 discount and the actual price is $249.95.

    On the other hand, the JBL Link 500 is coming at $149.95 after discount, and the actual price is $199.95.

    If you are confused what to buy among the lat then you can see the comparison by going through the specifications of the speakers, and choose the one as per your requirement. It also depends on the amount you are interested to invest on the speakers. All the deals are very impressive.

    Additionally, JBL Link speakers are fully compatible with popular streaming services including the Pandora, Spotify, YouTube Music, and Google Play Music. You can also connect these speakers with other compatible JBL speakers and create a stereo sound.

    Source

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 12:30 [IST]
