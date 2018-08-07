JBL launches online brand store for the Indian consumers

HARMAN International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets has launched JBL's online brand store - www.JBL.com in India. As part of the inaugural promotion, two new JBL products - JBL Go+ Bluetooth speaker and JBL T205BT headphone were launched on this website.

JBL.com has announced a four-day mega sale starting August 7, 2018. During this period, all JBL consumer products will be available at up to 50 percent discount on this website. In addition, every 50th customer can win a free JBL Sports earphone with the purchase. All products bought during the sale period will get an additional one-year extended warranty. 10 percent additional discount applicable on payments made through HDFC credit cards.

The online brand store will feature and sell the entire range of JBL consumer products - from headphones and Bluetooth portable speakers to home and multimedia solutions. From pre-sales previews of upcoming products to exclusive new product releases, customers will get the deals and a rich and interactive experience on this platform.

New Products

The all-new JBL GO+ is an all-in-one speaker solution. JBL GO+ streams music via Bluetooth from smartphones and tablets and is powered by a rechargeable battery that delivers up to 5 hours of playtime. It is also equipped with a noise-canceling speakerphone, allowing the user to pick up calls without turning the speaker off. It comes with a built-in strap-hook and optional carrying strap. Available exclusively at www.JBL.com. MRP in India: Rs. 3499.

JBL T205 BT with JBL Pure Bass Sound is a lightweight, comfortable and compact headphone. Under the premium metalized housing, a pair of 12.5 mm drivers punch out bass, while the soft, ergonomically shaped earbuds ensure the listening experience remains comfortable for long-listening hours. In addition, a single-button remote lets the user control music playback, as well as answer calls on the fly with the built-in microphone. Available exclusively at www.JBL.com. MRP in India: Rs. 2999.