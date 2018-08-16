JBL Xtreme 2 portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker launched in India

HARMAN International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, has announced the launch of JBL Xtreme 2 portable speaker in India. The second generation of the JBL Xtreme claism to have a new durable design, superior and powerful audio performance, up to 15 hours of playtime and an IPX 7 rating for a full waterproof design.

Priced at Rs 21,999, JBL Xtreme 2 comes in colors such as Midnight Black, Forest Green and Ocean Blue. The speaker is immediately available at www.JBL.com and other online and retail channels, including 350 Samsung brand stores across the country.

Product Features

JBL Xtreme 2 comes a new design in a rugged fabric coupled with an IPX7 rated, fully waterproof feature that allows the user to even submerge the speaker in the water. With the addition of newly designed 3D bass radiators and upgraded drivers, users can hear powerful, room-filling sound, and also physically see and feel it.

The speaker's built-in rechargeable 10,000mAh Li-ion battery supports up to 15 hours of playtime. The JBL Connect+ feature can be used to wirelessly connect more than 100 Connect+ enabled JBL speakers, amplifying the experience through a connected ecosystem. Bluetooth streaming capability allows up to 2 users to connect to the same speaker.

The new speaker incorporates a noise and echo cancelling speakerphone, allowing it to be used to make clear calls in any environment when paired with a smartphone. It also features a USB charging port, allowing users to charge any smartphone or tablet.

Integrated hooks, a durable metal base, and a bottle opener added to the carrying strap makes the speaker a fun and easy-to-transport addition, as well as a perfect audio solution for any home.

Previously, the company also launched JBL's online brand store - www.JBL.com in India. As part of the inaugural promotion, two new JBL products - JBL Go+ Bluetooth speaker and JBL T205BT headphone were launched on this website.

The online brand store will feature and sell the entire range of JBL consumer products - from headphones and Bluetooth portable speakers to home and multimedia solutions. From pre-sales previews of upcoming products to exclusive new product releases, customers will get the deals and a rich and interactive experience on this platform.