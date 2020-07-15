ENGLISH

    Jio TV+ Announced With Single Click Sign-In Option For 12 OTT Apps

    By
    |

    Reliance Jio has made a couple of new announcements at the annual general meeting. This brings us to the Jio TV+, a new content curation platform for all Jio set-top box users. Jio TV+ brings in handy features where users can easily discover OTT on a single platform with a single sign-in for OTT apps.

    Jio TV+ Announced With Single Click Sign-In Option For 12 OTT Apps

     

    Jio TV+ Features

    The list of OTT apps includes Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, Sony LIV, Zee5, Lionsgate Play, JioCinema, Shemaroo, JioSaavn, YouTube, and Eros Now. These are the most popular OTT platforms used by many Indians. Now, with Jio TV+ sign-in process removes the need for different logins for different apps.

    Jio TV+ brings in a single-click procedure for users to play content from these apps. The process has made login seamless and easy. For now, the Jio TV+ feature is available only for the above-mentioned 12 apps. Interestingly, Google Assistant is also working on a similar feature for Android TV.

    Apart from the single-click sign in, Jio TV+ also makes it easy for users to discover content. The top menu is categorized into options like Movies, Shows, Live TV, Kids, and Music. Plus, voice-based search on Jio TV+ offers better contextual results with trailers, music videos, and so on. This also comes from every integrated app. The voice-based search works for inquiries about actors, directors, genres, mood, and so on.

    Jio TV+ also brings in Live TV channels for users to enjoy. There are numerous interactive features as well. Jio TV+ users can now vote for their favorite contestants in reality shows, be it music channels, new channels, or other entertainment. Jio TV+ will display the results in real-time, comparing it with the other votes coming in across the country.

    The Jio App Store is also available on the Jio set-top box, which offers many more apps to choose from. Users can choose apps from multiple genres to suit their interests like yoga, education, travel and living, and more.

     

    These features are certainly helpful, especially as a large part of the population enjoy OTT apps. The Jio TV+ comes as part of the numerous announcements made today.

    Read More About: news tvs jio
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 17:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 15, 2020

