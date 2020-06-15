Android TV To Get Google Assistant Voice Match Feature: Report News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google Assistant, as one of the popular voice assistants, is capable of functioning on multiple devices. To identify the user, Google has enabled the Voice Match feature on multiple devices like smart displays, speakers, and more. Now, Android TV will also be getting the Google Assistant Voice Match feature.

Android TV With Assistant Voice Match

All Android TVs are enabled with Google Assistant with a voice-based search. However, all these days, Assistant on Android TV simply used the logged-in Google account to handle a search request. A report by 9To5Google now notes that Android TV will soon get native support for Assistant Voice Match.

This means the Android TV will log in to the correct Netflix or launch the Stadia profile, based on who is requesting via Google Assistant. The feature was spotted on the latest Google Search update and is believed to be coming soon.

The update noted in the report says, "Voice Match allows your Assistant to identify you and tell you apart from others. The Assistant takes clips of your voice to form a unique voice model, which is only stored on your device(s). Your voice model may be sent temporarily to Google to better identify your voice."

Furthermore, if users decide later that the Voice Match feature isn't for them, it can be removed from Assistant Settings. Google is also allowing users to delete their audio clips recorded during the Voice Match setup for their Android TV.

Benefits Of Voice Match On Android TV

Google is working on enhancing the Android TV platform. The company is working on the Android TV dongle, codenamed Sabrina, which could ultimately replace Chromecast. With more enhancements to Android TV, Google is also aiming to make Stadia a better experience as well.

For now, it remains uncertain when these changes would show on Android TV. It's also unknown which of the OTT and other smart TV platforms will get the Voice Match feature. However, there are certainly advantages to it. The Voice Match feature allows users to directly open into their account, instead of choosing it on screen. This could be especially handy (and a bit tricky) when there are multiple users for the same Android TV.

Best Mobiles in India