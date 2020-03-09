Google Assistant For Android Can Read Online Content Aloud! News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Google Assistant is all about making things convenient for users. In a recent development, the voice-based virtual assistant has come up with a new feature, which has made it easier for users who want to read online content. Well, Google Assistant gets the ability to read web articles aloud for users.

Well, Android users have to just ask Google Assistant to read out the articles that are open on their web browser saying "Hey Google, read it" or "Hey Google, read this page". Notably, this is a very useful feature for users who read a lot of online content.

New Google Assistant Feature

Besides reading the webpages, the official blog post notes that the browser will be able to automatically scroll the page and highlight words that are being read to help users follow the same along with the virtual voice assistant. Furthermore, users can also customize the feature by choosing between various voices and reading speeds.

What's more interesting is that Google Assistant will read webpages and online articles in natural and expressive voices. The aim of the company is to use the same intonation and rhythm that users would use while they read out content by themselves aloud.

The new Google Assistant feature that reads aloud content on the web browser supports 42 languages. If the original content is not available in the native language of the reader, then there is a handy translation menu that will let them select the language they want the assistant to read in the article for them.

Notably, websites that show the online content need not do any extra thing to enable the ability of Google Assistant to read out content loudly. The websites can use the tag "nopagereadaloud" if they do not prefer using this feature. The developers can add this feature using Actions on Google.

Why This Feature?

By introducing the feature that lets Google Assistant read out online content, it looks like Google wants to remove language barriers and let everyone have wider access to the information available on the web. It is believed to be a very useful feature that will let people catch up with a lot of information and news and eradicate challenges for people facing reading or visual difficulties.

