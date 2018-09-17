Google Assistant now receives improved song recognition capabilities

Google's Now Playing Music recognition feature now gets an added support for the Sound Search functionality which will allow it to recognize any music or song accurately in less time. The tech giant had first introduced the 'Now Playing music recognition' feature back in 2017 along with the Google Pixel devices.

With the rollout of the new Sound Search feature, the users will be able to search for songs and music more efficiently on the Google Search app or the Google Assistant on their respective Android smartphones. In order to carry on with the search all a user will need to do is give a voice query command such as "What is this Song" or "What is the name of the song' while the song is being played. Once the voice command is given Google will pull up the results much faster and accurately.

The new Sound Search feature will utilize the large server-side music library which has a huge number songs as compared to the Now Playing section. This vast library of music and songs allows the feature to recognize music quickly and accurately without any delays. The Now Playing feature made use of an on-device database to search for the music; however, with the Sound Search feature it will have an access to a larger database.

Google further agrees to the fact that the new feature is not perfect and took it to the company's blog post to mention that "We still think there's room for improvement though - we don't always match when music is very quiet or in very noisy environments, and we believe we can make the system even faster...We are continuing to work on these challenges with the goal of providing the next generation in music recognition."

In addition to this, Google has also introduced a new widget which users will be able to place on their home screen and identify any song quickly. This widget is to help the users to search for a song without giving a voice command which can come in handy in some situations.