Nokia 8 Sirrocco and Nokia 3.1 receiving Android 8.1 Oreo update

HMD Global, the Finnish smartphone manufacturer has finally started rolling out Android 8.1 Oreo update to the Nokia 3.1 smartphone. The Nokia 3.1 Plus was launched in India back in July and the device shipped with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. The report which comes from NPU suggests that the update is currently being rolled out for the Indian masses and it brings along the September security patch with it. Apart from the September security patch the update also brings along some overall tweaks and improvements. The Android update which is the v2.56B and it weighs around 1125MB in size.

The other Nokia device which is receiving the Android 8.1 Oreo update is the Nokia 8 Sirocco. The latest Android update also brings the September security patch for the Nokia 8 Sirocco. Just like the Nokia 3.1 the Nokia 8 Sirroco also comes under the Android One Program which means that this device will also be first in line to receive the Android updates and the security patches.

With the new update, the Nokia 3.1 will receive a revamped settings menu, a new power menu, improved system stability and also a Bluetooth battery percentage. As for the changelog of Nokia 8 Sirocco is concerned there is no specific information available as to what the new update brings along apart from the September security patch.

To recall, the Nokia 8 Sirocco was announced at the MWC 2018 before making its way to the masses. The Nokia 8 Sirocco features a 5.5-inch POLED display which offers a screen resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. In terms of optics, the Nokia 8 Sirocco comes with a dual-rear camera setup which comprises a 12MP primary wide angle lens and a 13MP telephoto lens with dual LED flash. To capture selfies and to make/receive video calls there is a 5MP front camera.

At its core, the smartphone is packed with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC which is paired with Adreno 540 GPU for graphics. The device is available in 6GB RAM and has 128GB internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

The Nokia 3.1, on the other hand, sports a 5.2-inch HD+ display which has an aspect ratio of 18:9. For optics, the smartphone uses a single rear camera of 13MP and an 8MP front camera. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek MTK6750 chipset which is coupled with either 2GB RAM or 3GB RAM. The device is available in two storage variant including 16GB and 32GB which is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.