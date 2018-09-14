Google teases Pixel 3 on Google Store ahead of October 9 launch

Google Pixel 3 is the highly anticipated device for which we all are waiting eagerly. The tech giant is expected to launch its flagship device line-up in an event which is slated for October 9 in New York. Google has already started sending out media invites for the launch event for the October 9 event. Now, it appears that Google has started teasing the Pixel 3 lineup on the Google Store. The teaser highlights the number '3' which could be related to the upcoming Pixel 3 lineup.

If you have not seen the teaser already you can simply log head to Google Store and log in to your account. Or you can also click on this link to visit the page. Once there, you will be able to see a link 'Get the Scoop'. Simply click on the link in order to stay updated with all the latest information related to the upcoming Pixel devices. Upon subscribing, Google will ask you to 'Check back on October 9' because that is the day Google will probably launch the new Pixel lineup.

Both the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL have been a victim of numerous leaks and rumors from quite some time now. The leaks and rumors have given us a sneak peek at what the device could pack in terms of features and specs. There was also a leaked unboxing of the Pixel 3 XL making rounds over the web which gave a fair idea about how the device would look like.

If we go as per the leaks and rumors, then the Pixel 3 XL will feature a notched display which would be a major design upgrade from the previous-gen of Pixel devices. The Pixel 3 is rumored to feature a 6-inch AMOLED display which will offer a screen resolution of 1600 x 3100 pixels. The notch which Google Pixel 3 will feature is smaller in size as compared to the notch on the iPhone X. The front camera along with the sensors will be placed inside the notch. It could be a possibility that Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL might also offer hardware-level Face Unlock feature, this will surely give the Apple Face ID a direct competition.

In terms of optics, both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are speculated to sport a single primary camera; however, the front camera is expected to be a dual-lens setup. Also, the Pixel duo will come with wireless charging support and will have a USB Type-C for charging and data transfers.