Google Pixel 3 leaks suggest ‘Super selfies’, improved Pixel Visual Core chip and more

Google Pixel 3 leaks have been making rounds over the web for quite some time now. With the device being already available in the black market in Europe the more leaked renders are expected before the official launch of the device which is said to be in October this year. Now, some more leaks are surfacing which suggests that the device might ship with some new features such as 'Super Selfies' and an improved Visual Core chip.

As per some reports from 9to5Google, the next-gen Pixel Visual Core chip will supposedly be utilized for 'more than just HDR+'. The first-gen Pixel Visual chips, on the other hand, helped to enhance the quality of HDR images on the Pixel 2 devices by sharing the image processing functionalities with the main processor which is the Snapdragon 835. This helped the Pixel 2 devices to capture some powerful shots with ease.

It is being further reported that apart from the improved Pixel Visual Core chip, the Pixel 3 XL is also expected to capture 'Super Selfies'. The new feature is also expected to introduce software-based bokeh effects which is also known as the 'Portrait Mode'. Google will supposedly also add a couple of new options such as 'Natural' and 'Soft' to its 'face retouching' option. The company will also offer zooming ability to the users.

Also, the Pixel 3 lineup is expected to feature two image sensors at the front, out of which one will be paired with a wide-angle lens. The dual-camera setup might also be utilized for improving facial recognition. However, as of now, there is no concrete evidence related to the same. Besides, Google might stick with a single image sensor module at the rear of the Pixel 3 lineup as the company is said to be 'doubling down on making a single camera powerful enough to not need a second camera'.

To recall, the Pixel 3 is expected to feature a 6-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 3100 pixels. For imaging, the device might feature a 16MP primary camera as an 8MP front camera. The device is expected to be powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.