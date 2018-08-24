Android Messages to soon get Google Assistant integration

Google is said to be in works to phase out its instant messaging service Allo in the future. Google Allo is the instant messaging mobile app by the tech giant for Android and iOS platform. With the possibility of the app being pulled off in the near future, Google is reportedly bringing one useful feature from Allo to the Android Messages.

According to a report from XDA, Google appears to be testing the integration of Google Assistant with its native Android Messaging app. The feature is said to be in works at the moment and as of now the support for voice commands seems to be missing.

It is also worth noting the fact that the new feature will not be similar to that of 'Smart Reply'. The 'Smart Reply' feature is currently available for the Android Messages. It is expected that the Google Assistant in the Android Messages will function in a similar way as it works on Allo. The Google Assistant integration will present the users with suggested messages to answer their queries; however, they will not be able to interact with the Assistant verbally.

Google has been making some major moves in order to make the Android Messages a default catch-all app for messaging across its platform. The company is aiming to replace Allo, Hangout and other messaging services with Android Messages. The tech giant has also started pushing the app's 'Chat' features for the countries which have a Rich Communication Service (RCS). With this Google is also aiming to extend its services to more markets in the near future.

It is also being reported that as a part of the tech giant's plan to make the Android Messages more appealing to the users, Google has been introducing new these and some other UI-related features to the app on a regular basis for quite some time now. The Android Messages have also received the latest Material Design theme and it also got the highly anticipated dark-mode this month only. However, the app received a new update last week in which the changes introduced were rolled back for some unknown reasons.

Besides, it would be interesting to see how Google's plan to make its Android Messages a default catch-all app for messaging across its platform works out.