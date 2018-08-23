Google’s data-saving app ‘Datally’ update brings Bedtime Mode, and Emergency Bank features

Google's data-saving app 'Datally' has received a new update. With the new update, Google has introduced two new features for the app. Google believes that the new features will allow the users to cut down on their data usage even further. The first feature which the update brings is called as 'Bedtime Mode'. This feature enables the users' smartphone to automatically turn off the data connections for a given time-frame every day. The second feature added with the update is called 'Emergency Bank', and it allows the users to set up data reserve for emergency situations.

According to a report from Android Police, users can control the 'Bedtime Mode' simply with a start and end time. The feature can further be paused as per the user's requirements. Users will be able to implement the new feature in tandem with the Android Pie's Digital Wellbeing/ DND mode so that they can get some break from the digital platform even if it is only for a few short hours during the night.

The Emergency Bank, on the other hand, allows the users to reserve some data balance for emergency situations. This feature will help the users if in case they run off data balance in the middle of some important tasks. The 'Emergency Bank' feature will also allow the users to set an expiry date for the reserved data; this will make sure that the data doesn't get wasted at the end of the billing cycle.

The 'Datally' app was earlier known as 'Traingle' data saving app. Google had rebranded the 'Traingle' data saving app last year only. The tech giant has been introducing new features for the app on a regular basis so that the users all around the globe could benefit from the app. It was only a few weeks ago when the 'Datally' app had received a major update. The update introduced an option for the users to set a daily data limit, an all-new 'Guest Mode' and also an upgraded Wi-Fi Map rather than a list.

As per Google, the app acts as a "mobile data manager that will help you monitor, save, and gain control of your data". The app is introduced by Google's Next Billion Users division which aims at making the internet services more accessible to the users in developing country. So, if you are looking for an app which helps you to save and manage your data consumption then you can go ahead and download this app.

