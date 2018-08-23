Google is working on a new podcast app called ‘Shortwave’

Google is said to be working on new software for discovering and playing podcasts. Even though the Google podcast is the company's first podcast app of choice, the company's decision to introduce a new podcast app could work in its favor. The new podcast app is dubbed as 'Shortwave'. The app is said to be developed by the Area 21 team. The Area 21 Team is described by Google as a 'workshop for Google's experimental products'.

The information related to the new software was first revealed by a trademark filing. The filing says that it will "allow users to search, access, and play digital audio files, and to share links to audio files". However, the trademark filing didn't mention the kind of audio, it is being said that the app is developed to be focused on spoken content.

Further, it is being reported that the Google has emailed a reply to The Verge and had mentioned that the Shortwave was "One of the many projects that we're working on within Area 120 is Shortwave, which helps users discover and consume spoken-word audio in new ways. Like other projects within Area 120, it's a very early experiment so there aren't many details to share right now".

As of now, it is not clear as to how the new app will be different from the usual Google Podcast, however, it is basically another example of the tech giant to come up with multiple solutions for the same functionality.

For instance, Google has a number of Messaging apps to offer to the users. Some of the messaging apps include Allo, Android Messages, Hangouts and others. However, it appears that Google is repeating history with podcasts. This is because, in addition to the Google Podcasts, the Google Play app also offers the podcasts functionalities.

The Google Podcasts comes with a 3.4 stars rating on the Play Store with over a million downloads. It would be interesting to see that how better the new podcast app (Shortwave) which is under development performs.