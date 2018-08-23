Google Pixel 3 XL live images, retail box, specifications and more hit the web

Google is expected to unveil the next Pixel smartphones in October. Being the flagship models of this year, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are surfacing in numerous rumors and leaks. As we are nearing the launch of these smartphones, a massive leak has taken place revealing the camera samples, key specifications and the live images of the Pixel 3 XL.

The live images give us a glance at the design and looks of the smartphone. Also, the retail package has been leaked shedding light on the bundled contents. All these were revealed by different sources via PhoneArena. Let's break these down over here.

Live images of Pixel 3 XL

A batch of photos were leaked by the Twitter user Wylsacom showing the front and back of the smartphone. At the front, there sits a huge and unsightly notch at the top of the display. It houses the selfie camera, earpiece that will be one of the two stereo speakers, and an infrared sensor for facial recognition.

Moving on to its rear, the device appears to be identical to that of the Pixel 2 XL. There is a single rear camera sensor, LED flash and a fingerprint sensor.

Some of the live images show the About screen and the AIDA64 screenshot. The About screen confirms that the Google Pixel 3 XL might arrive with Active Edge functionality that lets users squeeze the edges of the device to activate Google Assistant. AIDA64 show that there will be a 3430mAh battery powering the device from within and a 6.71-inch screen with a resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels.

Headphones will be bundled

Another source Rozetked showed the leaked retail package of the Pixel 3 XL. From this image, it is clear that this Google will finally bundle headphones with the smartphone. However, the headphones appear to resemble the Pixel Buds. Otherwise, the package includes a USB Type-C port, USB-A to USB-C adapter, a wall charger and a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter.

Google Pixel 3 XL images

Another set of images by the same source that leaked the retail package show the smartphone in full glory. These photos show both the white and black color variants of the upcoming Google smartphone.

Camera samples are out

Maksim Khoroshev has taken to Twitter to reveal a video showing the wireless charging capability of the smartphone. The same source took to Instagram to reveal the camera samples of the Pixel 3 XL. These samples show the HDR+ algorithm of Google.