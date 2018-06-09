Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL might support wireless charging: Leaks

The leaks and rumors about the upcoming Google Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL are everywhere on the internet and here is the latest leak, which hints that the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL could be the first set of smartphones from Google to support wireless charging. However, the only sad part is that the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL still have a single primary camera.

The leak

According to the Android P beta 2 code, a programming line confirms that Google might also introduce a dock, which is expected to support wireless charging. Going by the industry standards, Google is expected to implement a Qi technology-based wireless charging. Additionally, the leak also confirms that the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL will have "Active Edge" feature, which can be used to trigger functions like opening Google Assistant and other applications.

As we have already learned that, the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL will have a glass back panel, which is also a necessary feature for a smartphone to support wireless charging. As we have already know that the Pixel 3 XL will have a taller 19:9 aspect ratio screen with a notch on the top and the Pixel 3 will have a more conventional 16:9 aspect ratio display.

Looking at these features, Google is clearly following Apple in terms of design and aesthetics of the smartphone. Last year Apple introduced iPhone models with Glass back, wireless charging and a display notch and this year Google is most likely to implement all those features on its flagship series of smartphones.

To conclude, the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL will be the upcoming flagship smartphones from the company, which will have jam-packed features with top of the line specifications. The Pixel 2 excelled in the camera department and the Pixel 3 series of smartphones are expected to surpass the camera capabilities of the Pixel 2 series of smartphones. In terms of pricing, the Google Pixel 3 is expected to retail at $500-$600 price point, whereas the Pixel 3 XL is likely to cost $600-800.

