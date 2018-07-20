How to replace Amazon Alexa with Google Assistant on your Android smartphone

The smart speaker is gaining a lot of popularity nowadays, the technology market is dominated by Amazon Alexa and Google Home with a market share of 92 percent, as per Strategy Analytics reports. Android smartphone comes with Google Assistant as default. But on the other side, Amazon Alex is available on Google Play Store, and users need to download the app to use it. There is no option to set one of them as default voice assistant.

According to the latest post on Reddit Amazon Alex apps will allow users to set it as a default voice assistant on Android smartphone. Earlier we were able to replace Google Assistant with Microsoft Cortana and now more options are opening. So the next time you press and hold the Home Button you can summon Alexa instead of Google Assistant.

It's worth noticing that Amazon Alexa's functionality is limited when it's set as default. For example, you can wake Google Assistant simply by saying "Ok Google" or "Hey Google" but this doesn't happen in Alex's case. You literally have to press and hold the home button to invoke Alexa and ask basic information like weather, time and fun facts, among others. But, you can't also ask Alexa to open maps or make calls.

According to Reddit post, the Google Pixel 2, OnePlus 5, Essential Phone PH-1, and Samsung flagship smartphones are the supported device.

How to change the default voice assistant app on Android

First of all, you need to head to the Setting option on your Android smartphone. Then you have to click on the Apps and Notifications, then Default Apps. After that, you have to select Assistant and Voice Input.

Entering this option you will see an option to choose the default assistant app. You have to choose Alexa app from the other option.

Once you select the Alexa app as your default assistant, it will ask you to allow permission to the microphone, GPS, control smart devices and more. Once you are done with all this, you are all set to invoke the Alexa directly from your home button. So the next time you will press and hold your home button you will see Alexa instead of Google Assistant. This same process goes with for the Cortana.