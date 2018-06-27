Android Messages for web is now available: How to use it?

Android Messages the one-stop solution for all your chat needs on a stock Android smartphone now support web-based messaging. This is similar to the Whatsapp Web, were a user can access and make conversations with contact on a PC with a standard web browser. The update is currently available on the Android Messages version 3.3.044. So, update the Android Messenger to the latest available version on the Google Play store to enjoy this feature.

How to enable Android Messages for the web?

Just update the app on your smartphone to enable Android Messages for the web.

To use this feature, both the smartphones and the computer, in which you are trying to access the Android Messages for web should have stable internet connection and both the devices should have access to the internet all time (while using this feature).

One can user either a Windows, Linux or even a macOS device to access the Android Messages and it works well in Chrome, Firefox and Safari web browser.

How to use Android Messages for the web?

Enter the following URL: https://messages.android.com/

The webpage will load with a code

Go to your smartphone

Open the Android Messages app

Click on the three dots located on the top right corner

Click on Messages for web

Scan the code to authenticate or to login into the Android Web messages

Now, you will be greeted with a screen, which will have all the chat heads on the right side of the screen

When you are done with your work, click on the three dots on your screen

Select sign-out and press OK

The Android Message for the Android operating system is similar to the iMessages on the iOS and macOS. It syncs all your messages and one can chat with anyone (even if they are not using the Android Messages).

If you are fed-up of instant messengers like WhatsApp and Telegram, then the Android Message is a great alternative. As this app comes pre-installed on the majority of Android devices, it is a great app for those who have smartphones with less internal storage.

As of now, I have not noticed any bugs or glitches on the Android Messages for web and it works fine for the most part withouth any issues.