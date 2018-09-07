ENGLISH

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL to be launched on October 9 in New York

The event will begin at 11.00 AM (ET) and Google will also live-stream the event on its official channels.

    Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL are no doubt the highly anticipated smartphones of 2018. Up until now, there was no concrete information available as to when both the devices will make its way to the masses. However, just like every other new smartphone both the upcoming Pixel devices have been leaked over the web numerous times and the internet is flooded with the leaks and rumors related to the devices. Now, it appears that our wait is going to be over soon and we will be able to see the device in its glory in the coming month.

    Google has recently started sending out invites for an event which will be held on October 9th in New York. It is expected that Google will officially announce the next-gen Pixel lineup during the event. The event will begin at 11.00 AM (ET) and Google will also live-stream the event on its official channels so that the masses don't miss on any announcements made during the event.

    The press invite sent out by Google doesn't mention anything specific apart from a simple phrase 'I <3 NY'. Considering the fact that there are numerous leaks and renders available on the web, Google doesn't need to promote the announcement.

    The internet is flooded with the leaks and rumors related to the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The leaked renders suggest that the Pixel 3 XL will feature a notch up front, whereas, the Pixel 3 will not feature a notch. In terms of design, the Pixel 3 will probably borrow its looks from the Pixel 2XL.

    In terms of display, the Pixel 3 is speculated to feature a 6-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 3100 pixels. Both the Pixel 3 and 3 XL are expected to feature a dual-camera setup at the front and a single rear camera.

    Some other leaks surrounding the Pixel 3 duo suggested that both the devices will come with a support for wireless charging and will feature a USB Type-C for charging and data transfers. Both the upcoming Pixel devices are said to be embedded with an improved Pixel Visual Core chip along with a 'Super Selfies' feature to capture high-quality selfies. Apart from the Pixel duo, Google is also expected to launch the Pixelbook 2 at the event. So if you are planning to get your hands on the Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL and don't want to miss on any update, stay tuned with us, we will keep you posted on the same.

    Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 12:15 [IST]
