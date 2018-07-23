Google second-generation Pixelbook likely to introduce with Pixel 3 series

There are many rumors which claim that Google might introduce its Pixel smartwatch along with the forthcoming flagship Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL and Pixel Buds this year. Famous leakster Evan Blass (aka@eveleaks) is back again with a new piece of information. According to his twitter post, Google is going to launch one more product along with the above mention devices. This might be the second-generation of Pixelbook.

Evan Blass posted on his Twitter handle saying, "Besides the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, and second-gen Pixel Buds, a reliable source tells me -- with high confidence -- that Google's fall hardware event will also introduce a Pixel-branded watch. Have a great summer!

Add to this fall hardware lineup a second-generation Pixelbook, with smaller bezels, scheduled to ship before the end of the year."

Apart from the fact that the search giant might launch the second-generation of the Pixelbook, Blass also said that the device will come with smaller bezels and it could start shipping by the end of this year. Every Google introduces its devices in the month of October, last year it was Pixel 2 series and year it will the successor to it.

Blass has not disclosed the specification of the device right now. But, we can expect an Intel or Qualcomm Mobile PC chipset for the next-gen Pixelbook. We can expect more details about the product in the upcoming days.

Last week it reported by famous tipster Roland Quandt, Google is working on a midrange Pixel phone which is said to be launched in May 2019. The mid-range smartphone is expected to come with powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 710.

A month ago search giant Google is said to be started working on this project, so there is no information available on the phone except for the CPU. Earlier it was reported that Google is said to be working on a low-cost Pixel phone which will especially aim at the Indian market.