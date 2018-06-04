Google said to launch a mid-range Pixel smartphone in 2019

Google every year launches its Pixel phone in the month of October. Even this year we will get to see some new Pixel branded phones dubbed as Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL. According to famous tipster Roland Quandt, Google is working on a mid0range Pixel phone which is said to be launched in May 2019. The mid-range smartphone will be equipped with powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 710.

In his tweet Quandt quoted, "Off to Taiwan for @computex_taipei today, but here's a tidbit for ya: Google is working on a "mobile" device based on the Snapdragon 710 currently scheduled for launch in the 1st half of 2019. Sounds like this might be the (or one of them) upcoming mid-range Pixel phone."

A month ago search giant Google is said to be started working on this project, so there are no information available on the phone except for the CPU. Earlier it was reported that Google is said to be working on a low-cost Pixel phone which will especially aim at the Indian market. This might be the same device back in the news again. However, there is no further information on the specification of the device, but we might see some more details in the future.

Quandt, in another tweet, said, "No I do not know if there is one planned for this year. No I do not know any specifics in this device, only the CPU. Hardware dev work in this only just started about a month ago."

According to earlier leaks, the upcoming mid-range Google Pixel phone might come with the Android Go out-of-the-box. Google had announced the arrival of Android Oreo (Go edition) which supports smartphones with 1GB of RAM. So we might expect a Pixel handset with a 1GB or maybe with a smaller RAM configuration.

As of now, Google is been in talks with Foxconn for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL and both the flagship phones might be made available in September this year. Hope we will get to see the device soon, as per earlier leaks Google Pixel 3XL is said to come with a totally different design and sport a notch on the top.

Top 10 Tips & Tricks for Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Source