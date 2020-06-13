Google Sabrina Dongle For Streaming And Gaming On Android TV Spotted News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google Android TV's new streaming device has made its first appearance online. Codenamed Sabrina, we have just got the first look at the upcoming streaming dongle. From the looks of it, the Google Sabrina dongle design features an oval shape, instead of the round shape we saw on Google Chromecast.

Google Sabrina For Android TV

As spotted by XDA Developers, the new Google Sabrina dongle is expected to ship in three colors, namely black, white, and pink. The images also reveal an HDMI cable at the end of the dongle, just like the way we see on Google Chromecast. Although not visible in these images, it's very likely that Google Sabrina will feature a USB-C port for power.

Some of the other revelations include the remote control. The design is similar to what we see on the Google Daydream headset. Only half of the remote control is visible but we can see the navigation, OK, back, home, play/pause, and mute buttons along with a 'star' button. And not to forget the dedicated Google Assistant button as well. It's unclear if it will have dedicated OTT buttons.

Google Sabrina Dongle Specifications

Going into the specifications, the upcoming TV dongle is expected to have a 2GB RAM Amlogic S905X2 12nm quad-core CPU with 4 ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores clocked at up to 1.8GHz, accompanied by the ARM Mali-G31 MP2 GPU.

The report notes the Google Sabrina dongle processor "supports video decoding for 4Kp75 10-bit H.265 content, video output at up to 4Kp60 over HDMI 2.1, HDR video playback with HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision, and more". Having HDMI 2.1 also brings in features like auto low latency mode.

Google Sabrina Dongle Launch

So far, various reports are going by its codename Sabrina, but it's unsure if Google will launch the new Android TV dongle with the same name. There is also no word about its launch or its price tag.

Looking at its design and specifications, it's possible that Google Sabrina could slowly replace Google Chromecast. Sabrina could also support Google Stadia, which is now available only with Chromecast Ultra, creating a go-to device for a better Android TV experience.

