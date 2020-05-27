Google Tests One Tap Subscription Service For Play Store On Android TV News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Plenty of video streaming services are available today, requiring you to sign up for it. This is quite easy to do on a smartphone, but quite a clumsy process to do with the remote for the TV keyboard. This is why Google is trying out a new process to ease signing up via the Android TV's Google Play Store.

Android TV New Feature

A few subscription models offer a free trial version of their service, while a lot of them don't. Irrespective of the free version, users are required to sign up for the experience. In fact, users can't begin streaming any video until they've signed up for it.

As noted, it's easier to sign up for a service on a phone, but it's quite a troublesome process with the TV remote. Google's solution to this to give users the ability to simply 'tap' to subscribe and install or begin the free trial and install. Google has begun testing this feature on the Google Play Store for Android TV.

Google's trial allows users to select either of the options and instantly creates and activates your account. If this is a paid service, the new option will also charge you the first monthly or annual fee right away. In some cases, the subscription may require email confirmation to finish setting up the account.

Will This Help?

Android TV has been getting a couple of new features recently. It was also reported that the search giant might rebrand it as Google TV. The new feature is certainly refreshing and will certainly help enhance the experience.

It was first teased at the Google I/O 2019 event and now it's being tested as a limited pilot for a few apps that have partnered with Google. There's still no info about this light though. The video streaming app is ready to view as soon as it gets downloaded from the Play Store.

In case users wish to manage or cancel a subscription, they'll need to browse the Google Play Store's subscription page via a PC or a smartphone. A report by Android Police notes that Google is expected to release some more details about this feature, including the list of supported apps.

Best Mobiles in India