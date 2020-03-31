Google Account Switching Feature On Play Store Introduced: How Does It Work News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google had earlier announced a new feature for account switching for Google apps. The account switcher feature allows users to easily manage their Google settings. The new feature has been spotted on Google Play Store, however, the feature is currently available to select users only. More devices are expected to get the account switcher feature soon.

Google Account Switcher

The Google account switcher has a couple of familiar elements including the position of the profile image. Just like Gmail and other G Suite apps, the profile image appears on the right of the search bar, pretty much in line with other Google apps. It should be noted that the voice search icon has been moved to the left.

Also, the navigation drawer has been made shorter. The account switcher feature allows users to access the full menu which lists all the Google accounts signed in to the device. With the full list, users can switch to another account by simply tapping on the desired profile's image.

Just like a phone's system update, Google has been phasing out the launch of the new account switcher feature. If you're able to see the new feature on your Google Play Store, you can expect it to reach you in a few days. Only a couple of users have the new feature notes IANS.

Google Launches New Features

Apart from the account switching features, Google also launched a couple of other tools for developers at the annual Google Game Developers Summit 2020. Among these is the Android Performance Tuner, Google Play Asset Delivery, Android GOU Inspector, Cloud Firestore, and so on.

Google's partner Crytek has also developed Cryengine with support for Android devices. Reports note that Cryengine will be integrated into the Google ecosystem in the coming months.

While the Android maker has released a couple of features for now, it has also canceled the annual Google I/O event due to the coronavirus outbreak. "Please know that we remain committed to finding other ways to share platform updates with you through our developer blogs and community forums," Google said. We can expect a few updates in the coming weeks.

