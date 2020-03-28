Google Duo Supports Up To 12 Participants In Group Calls Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amidst the lockdown due to the novel coronavirus, Google Duo, which is one of the well-known video calling apps has received a new capability. Well, Sanaz Ahari, Sr. Director of Product and Design at Google took to Twitter to announce that the app has received support for group calls up to 12 participants.

The executive has acknowledged the importance of group calling in situations such as now wherein many countries are facing a lockdown across the world. Given that people are staying home and working from home to prevent the spread of coronavirus, group calling as well as messaging is the only option of communication.

Google Duo Group Calling Update

As per the Twitter post, Google Duo that was supporting up to eight participants in group calls has now increased the number to a maximum of 12 participants. This feature is effective from Friday, the post adds. This new addition is definitely great news for those who are using Google Duo as the primary video calling app.

Back when Google Duo was launched back in 2016, Duo did not support group video calling. Last year, the app received support for group calls with up to four participants. Recently, the app got support for up to eight participants in a single group call. Now, it has received support for up to 12 participants.

We are grateful that Duo is helping users see their loved ones all around the world. We recognize group calling is particularly critical right now. We have increased group calling from 8 participants to 12 effective today. More to come. #AllInThisTogether #COVID19 — Sanaz (@sanazahari) March 27, 2020

How To Get This Feature

As of now, there is no update for the Google Duo app to experience this group calling support for up to 12 participants. You can just open the app and add 11 more participants to the group call. You just have to open the app, swipe up to display the contacts, tap on the option to create group calls and add up to 11 participants. Now, tap the Done option at the bottom of the screen and enjoy the group call with your contacts. Notably, the Web version of the app does not support group calling as yet.

