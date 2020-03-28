ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Google Duo Supports Up To 12 Participants In Group Calls Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown

    By
    |

    Amidst the lockdown due to the novel coronavirus, Google Duo, which is one of the well-known video calling apps has received a new capability. Well, Sanaz Ahari, Sr. Director of Product and Design at Google took to Twitter to announce that the app has received support for group calls up to 12 participants.

    Google Duo Supports Up To 12 Participants In Group Calls

     

    The executive has acknowledged the importance of group calling in situations such as now wherein many countries are facing a lockdown across the world. Given that people are staying home and working from home to prevent the spread of coronavirus, group calling as well as messaging is the only option of communication.

    Google Duo Group Calling Update

    As per the Twitter post, Google Duo that was supporting up to eight participants in group calls has now increased the number to a maximum of 12 participants. This feature is effective from Friday, the post adds. This new addition is definitely great news for those who are using Google Duo as the primary video calling app.

    Back when Google Duo was launched back in 2016, Duo did not support group video calling. Last year, the app received support for group calls with up to four participants. Recently, the app got support for up to eight participants in a single group call. Now, it has received support for up to 12 participants.

    How To Get This Feature

    As of now, there is no update for the Google Duo app to experience this group calling support for up to 12 participants. You can just open the app and add 11 more participants to the group call. You just have to open the app, swipe up to display the contacts, tap on the option to create group calls and add up to 11 participants. Now, tap the Done option at the bottom of the screen and enjoy the group call with your contacts. Notably, the Web version of the app does not support group calling as yet.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: google news apps
    Story first published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 10:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 28, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X