Google Duo group video calling and Data Saving mode start rolling out

Finally, Google has added support for group video calling to the Duo app after testing it for a year. Last month, this functionality was launched in Indonesia. Earlier this month, it was later expanded to other countries including India, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, US and more. Now, the company has started rolling out the group video calling feature to all users.

Notably, the Google Duo group video calling will support up to eight people simultaneously. It will be available on both Android and iOS versions of the app. In addition to this, in a blog post, Google Product Manager Humberto Castaneda touts that the Duo video calls, group calls and video messages are end-to-end encrypted. Users can join or leave the video call as per their wish.

Google Duo Data Saving mode

Besides the wider rollout of the Google Duo group voice calling feature, the company has also expanded the availability of the data saving mode to more markets including India, Brazil and Indonesia. This feature lets users save data both on mobile data and WiFi. This is done by compressing the video quality.

If the Data Saving mode is turned on from Settings of Google Duo, users on both the ends of the video call will save data during the call. It has been confirmed that this feature will be rolled out to more markets soon. However, there is no confirmation regarding when exactly we can expect it to be rolled out to all users of the video calling app.

Ability to send personalized video messages

Lastly, Google has also rolled out another feature, which lets users send personalized video messages, emojis and text. With the personalized video messages, users can record video messages when they are not able to make video calls or when the recipient cannot answer calls. Text and emojis can be added and it is possible to draw using brushes as well. This is already available on the Android version of the app and will be rolled out to the iOS app soon.