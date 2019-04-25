Google Duo gets group video calling feature: Here’s how to use it News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Google Duo gets one of the much-awaited features in select regions.

Recently, there were reports that Google is prepping to rollout the group video calling feature to the Duo app. Now, it looks like this feature has been rolled out to users in select regions. The group video calling feature supports up to four people and is available only for Android users right now.

Besides the group video calling feature, it looks like the platform will also get a low-light mode. However, this feature is yet to be rolled out to the stable users of the app. The new low-light ode is believed to tweak the users' video so that the people on the other end can see them better even during the night-time video calls.

Google Duo group video calling feature

In a recent development, Justin Uberti, Google Duo head tweeted that the group video calling feature has been rolled out in select regions. Even Google Indonesia tweeted the rollout of the same feature in the region. We can expect Google to rollout the feature on a wider scale in a phased manner.

How to check group video calling feature

To know if you have received the group video calling feature, you need to first update the Google Duo Android app to the latest version available on Google Play Store. Now, open the app and look for the 'Create Group' button under the search bar. Clicking on this option will let you choose three people that you want to add to a group video call. Doing so, Duo will place a video call to the selected contacts simultaneously. The video of the recipients will start showing once the person at the end picks up the call.

As mentioned above, this feature supports video calling of four people right now. There is no word if the limit will be extended in the future.