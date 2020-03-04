Just In
Google I/O 2020: Event Canceled Amid Coronavirus COVID-19 Fears
Coronavirus (COVID-19) has already led to the cancellation of multiple events like the MWC. Adding to the list of Google I/O 2020 event, which is scheduled to take place in May. A report notes that Google has decided to put off the event for this year.
Google Cancels I/O Event
A report from Android Authority notes that Google has decided to cancel the in-person aspects of the event due to fears and concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus. An email statement from Google notes that the decision was made with health guidance from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).
Many are wondering what's next since the event is canceled. Google notes that it will "explore other ways to evolve Google I/O to best connect with our developer community." Since most of the I/O events are live-streamed, Google might conduct a closed-door live stream for the planned events.
Coming to the launches, Google generally launches most of its hardware in the Fall event. However, a lot of speculations noted that the Google Pixel 4a and the Pixel 4a XL were going to be launched during the Google I/O 2020 event. Again, Google might simply have a small event or a closed-door live stream for the smartphone launch.
Google I/O Tickets
The report further notes that the people who were lucky to get the tickets for the Google I/O 2020 event needn't worry about it. Google generally conducts a lottery-based ticket system for its events. Those who have already got the tickets to this year's event have the option to automatically purchase the I/O 2021 ticket.
Additionally, developers who have purchased the more-than-$1,000 tickets for the Google I/O event will receive a full refund on or before March 13, 2020. If the developers don't have a refunded credit in their statement after that date, they are requested to contact Google directly to work things out.
