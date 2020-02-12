MWC 2020: The Yearly Mobile Tech Fest Is Probably Over Before Even Starting News oi-Rohit Arora

The MWC 2020 might be over before even starting. After several tech giants pulled off the event owing to the Coronavirus outbreak, the Telecoms lobby 'GSMA' has now decided to hold a board meeting on Friday to discuss the possible cancellation of the yearly tech show.

According to Spanish daily La Vanguardia, the scheduled meeting on Friday, i.e. February 14 will give a full clarity on the fate of the MWC 2020. The current list of the companies not attending the tech show this year includes- ZTE, LG, Amazon, TCL, NVIDIA, Ericsson and Vivo.

Notably, the GSMA's last official update on the even mentioned that the association is moving ahead as planned and will host MWC Barcelona 24-27 February 2020 in Catalonia's capital city. The GSMA confirmed that several large exhibitors have decided to pull off the MWC this year; however, more than 2,800 exhibitors will still be present during the tech fest.

We at GizBot have also cancelled our visit to the MWC 2020 this year; however, we will bring all the important updates from the tech show so that you don't miss out on major events.

The GSMA mentioned the following additional measures being put in place to avoid any possible Coronavirus outbreak:

All travellers from the Hubai province will not be permitted access to the event

All travellers who have been in China will need to demonstrate proof they have been outside of China 14 days prior to the event (passport stamp, health certificate)

Temperature screening will be implemented

Attendees will need to self-certify they have not been in contact with anyone infected.

The GSMA also mentioned about the preventive measures in detail to be implemented at this year's tech show to avoid any possible virus outbreak. These include:

Increased cleaning and disinfection programme across all high-volume touchpoints, e.g. catering areas, surfaces, handrails, WCs, entrances/exits, etc.

Increased onsite medical support - doubled over last year

Availability of sanitizing and disinfection materials for public use

Additionally, GSMA is also running an awareness campaign via online and onsite info-share and signage. The body has advised the exhibitors on implementing effective cleaning and disinfection of stands, offices along with guidance on personal hygiene measures and common preventive behaviour.

All attendees are advised to adopt a 'no-handshake policy'. GSMA has also issued public health guidelines to Barcelona hotels, public and private transport, restaurants and catering outlets, retail, etc to avoid any outbreak.

Last but not least, 24-hour telephone security and medical service for all attendees will be operational from 12th to 29th February 2020. The number will appear on the back of badge holders, in the event App and on signage around the venue.

Notably, Coronavirus has killed more than 1,100 people so far, mostly in mainland China. The officials have reported nearly 100 deaths in the past 24 hours. There were 45,118 confirmed cases of the disease in China alone, with 395 more in 24 different countries.

As per a study, India is among the top 30 countries at "high-risk" from the possible outbreak of the Coronavirus. The first confirmed case of the coronavirus infection was reported on Jan 30, 2020, in Kerala.

