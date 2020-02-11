Here’s How Coronavirus Outbreak Has Taken A Toll On MWC 2020

Recently, the organizers of MWC announced that the travelers from China's Hubei province, where the virus outbreak debuted will be banned from attending the event. Also, travelers who had recently been to China will have to show that they had been outside the country for at least 14 days before MWC 2020. These are among the many measures taken by GSMA to keep the MWC 2020 going on as planned.

Despite these measures to keep the virus at the bay during the MWC 2020, several companies have announced that they will skip the trade show. With each passing day, some or the other company is announcing their plans to skip the MWC 2020. Here is a list of the companies that will not attend the trade show in Barcelona this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. We will update the list as and when there are further announcements.

Amazon Skips MWC 2020

Amazon has revealed that it will not exhibit and participate in the expo due to the coronavirus outbreak. Amazon had planned for a significant presence via its cloud computing arm AWS that was all set to host a full-day conference on the first day of the trade show.

LG Withdraws From MWC 2020

LG was one of the first brands to announce that it will skip the MWC 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak. The company said that it wants to prevent exposing hundreds of its employees to another country, which health experts have advised. LG had planned to unveil its new smartphones at the event and will do the same at separate events in the coming months.

Ericsson Skips MWC 2020

The Swedish company Ericsson pulled itself out of MWC 2020 due to the virus outbreak. Ericsson cited the health and safety of its employees, stakeholders, and customers as the primary reason. The company will host the ‘Ericsson Unboxed' mini-events later for its announcements but further details remain unknown.

Sony Won't Attend MWC 2020

Sony announced that it will withdraw from participating at the MWC 2020 trade show this year citing the coronavirus outbreak as the reason. The company stated that it places utmost importance on the safety and wellbeing of partners, customers, media, and employees. Sony will host an online event on February 24, the same day it had to host an event in Barcelona.

TCL Will Not Host Press Event

Due to the current coronavirus outbreak, TCL canceled attending the MWC 2020 trade show. The company stated that it canceled only the February 22 event and the other pre-briefings scheduled at its private office showroom and the TCL boot in Fira Gran Via will still happen.

ZTE Skips MWC 2020

ZTE announced that it will not take part in the MWC 2020 trade show due to the coronavirus outbreak. The company will not have a press event but it will maintain a booth presence at the trade show in Barcelona. And, it will take several measures for the safety of its staff.

NVIDIA Backs Out Of MWC 2020

The graphics card maker NVIDIA will also skip attending the MWC 2020 trade show this year. The announced that it doesn't want to send its employees as there are health risks due to the virus outbreak. Furthermore, NVIDIA stated that its prime concern is the safety of its customers, partners, and employees.