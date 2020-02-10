MWC 2020: Amazon Won’t Be Attending Citing Coronavirus Concerns News oi-Sharmishte Datti

MWC is around the corner, but the list of tech companies stepping out of the event is increasing. Citing concerns over the deadly coronavirus, companies like LG, NVIDIA, and Ericsson have announced not to attend the event. Now, Amazon too won't be attending the largest mobile convention in Barcelona.

Amazon Backs Out Of MWC 2020

An Amazon spokesperson said in a statement that "due to the outbreak and continued concerns about novel coronavirus, Amazon will withdraw from exhibiting and participating in Mobile World Congress 2020, scheduled for Feb. 24-27 in Barcelona, Spain."

From the looks of it, the novel coronavirus is showing no signs of slowing down and has already taken 908 lives. 40,171 confirmed infections have been reported so far. What's worse, the virus has also spread fear and even put brakes on production units of various tech giants.

The current list of companies backing out of the MWC event is LG, Ericsson, NVIDIA, and now Amazon. Earlier, ZTE too said it would keep away, but later announced that it would participate. These companies have concluded that they would have their private events.

Ericsson will reveal its innovations in an event called 'Ericsson Unboxed'. A similar decision was taken by LG. So far, there's no news on when these events are scheduled and where.

GSMA Responds To Coronavirus Outbreak

GSMA, the organizing company of the MWC event has rolled out stringent safeguard measures as top exhibitors pull out of the event. For one, all travelers from the Hubei province in China will not be permitted to enter the event. Moreover, travelers and attendees from China will need to show proof like passport stamps and health certificates that they've been out of the country for 14 days.

However, as more and more companies announce skipping the conference, there's an unspoken question: Will GSMA cancel the MWC event? The company has acknowledged that the virus has created a disruption, especially for attendees and exhibitors from around the world. For now, it has said that "it is moving ahead as planned and will host MWC Barcelona 24-27 February 2020."

Best Mobiles in India