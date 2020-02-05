LG And ZTE To Withdraw From MWC 2020 Owing To Coronavirus Outbreak

We came across various reports of smartphone stocks getting affected by the Coronavirus outbreak. And it seems that the upcoming technology trade show MWC 2020 is also going to see some effects of this worldwide medical emergency. Two popular smartphone brands have decided not to attend MWC 2020 keeping in mind the latest virus outbreak. Following is all you need to know:

LG And ZTE To Withdraw From MWC 2020

LG and ZTE are the two brands that will not be heading to MWC 2020 to announce their latest products. The companies have revealed Coronavirus outbreak the major reason for their withdrawal from the technology trade fair. Notably, the event is set to begin on February 24 in Barcelona, Spain.

LG has taken this decision to keep its employees safe from the virus. The company quoted, "With the safety of its employees and the general public foremost in mind, LG has decided to withdraw from exhibiting and participating in MWC 2020 later this month in Barcelona, Spain,".

The company further said, "This decision will prevent needlessly exposing hundreds of LG employees to international travel, which most health experts have advised."

LG’s Future Plan For Smartphone launches

In addition to revealing the details related to its withdrawal from MWC 2020 event, LG has shed some light on its future launches. The company is said to host events separately in the ‘near future' to unveil its upcoming devices.

But, it hasn't revealed any specific launch date or timeline. The company was expected to introduce the LG G9 ThinQ and the LG K43 at the event. But, now we can't say when both these devices will be announced.

Other Brands Affected By Coronavirus Outbreak

Just a few days ago, it was reported that the Asus ROG Phone II supply has been disrupted owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. While the company didn't specifically blame this situation for the delay, speculations started doing rounds online pointing the virus as the reason.

The virus outbreak has also affected the recently launched the Poco X2. According to Xiaomi, the stocks' availability of the Poco X2 in India is confirmed until one month. However, the company is uncertain about the stocks following that. As Xiaomi's major chunk of operations is based-out in China, it would be hard to say if this will be resolved anytime soon.